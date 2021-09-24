Andrew Knewstubb impresses at Paraparaumu College and Kapakapanui School

Andrew Knewstubb with his silver medal. Photo / David Haxton

One of the stars of the All Backs Sevens Olympic team, Andrew Knewstubb, has visited Kapakapanui School and Paraparaumu College.

He talked to students and staff, showed them his Olympic silver medal, let them hold it, and posed for lots of selfies.

Knewstubb, who lives in Tauranga, was visiting his family in Waikanae, during a well-earned break after a gruelling Tokyo Olympics campaign.

It was an Olympics like no other, especially with Covid-19 threatening to derail the event.

"I'm glad it still went ahead but there were a lot of question marks going into it," Knewstubb reflected.

But with lots of protocols in place, it went ahead with the various sports providing lots of inspiration against a bleak backdrop.

Rhys Bendig, left, and Andrew Knewstubb. Photo / David Haxton

"It went really smoothly and felt like there wasn't any hiccups."

One of the teams which inspired was the All Blacks Sevens team who, in very warm conditions, played with grit and determination.

The team was intent on trying to win a gold medal and avenge their fifth placing in the 2016 Rio Games.

"When I first made the team was soon after the blowout [in Rio] so I guess from there we were mentally preparing [for the next Olympics] as well as change our game to suit the more modern style."

Unfortunately they had to settle for the silver medal after being overpowered by great rivals Fiji 27-12 at Tokyo Stadium.

The pain of the defeat is still raw with Knewstubb describing it as "pretty tough".

"It's always hard to go up against Fiji.

Isla Fellows and Andrew Knewstubb. Photo / David Haxton

"We hadn't really played against each other much leading up to it so it was quite weird going into the final and not knowing what was going to happen.

"There was a lot of uncertainty and we probably hadn't played a full tournament for a long time because of Covid cancelling our season and stuff.

"It was an extremely physical final and I think they just wanted it more and ended up getting the win which is awesome for them and really good for their country as well.

"Hopefully I'm young enough to have another crack at it but at the same time I was gutted for everyone back home watching, like my family and stuff like that, and also some of the older boys in the team who might not get another shot at it.

"That's what I was mainly gutted about."

But as Knewstubb mingled at his former schools, the colour of the medal didn't really matter.

The students were just glad he had made the time to see them and get the chance to hold an Olympic medal.

"It's cool to see the students, who were in the same position I was in, and for them to know anything is possible."