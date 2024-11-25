When Andre Kruk felt his adult life had lost its magic, he decided to change course.
The 28-year-old, who lives in Raumati South, said while he was making good money and comfortable in his IT work, his job was negatively affecting his mental health, and he wanted to get out of that rut.
“It really started to affect my mental health and overall happiness and contentment, and I kind of started to withdraw from life a little bit just because I wasn’t feeling alive.”
He said he realised he needed to rediscover his joy, and that wasn’t going to happen in his current job.
Kruk, who goes by the name Wizard Andre, said he decided to quit his job and go out on his own.