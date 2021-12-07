All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has a close association with the Kāpiti Coast

Dane Coles. Photo / David Haxton

All Blacks and Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles, a key member of the triumphant 2015 Rugby World Cup squad, loves living on the Kāpiti Coast. Colesy, who is widely respected and down to earth, has been a mainstay of the All Blacks for many years.

Home is .... Where the heart is. A place I feel at ease and relaxed.

I enjoy living in Kāpiti because ... Of the people. Being close to family and friends. And it's nice and quiet - just the way I like it.

Some of my favourite local places are ... Peka Peka Beach and Salt and Wood Collective in Waikanae.

Describe yourself in one sentence? Honest, caring and enjoys a laugh.

People might not know, but ... I collect vinyl records.

First thing I do when I arrive home ... Spend as much time as I can with my family. I have three boys so time with them is awesome and I try give my wife a break.

Outside of rugby my interests are ... Still keeping my body fit and healthy by going to the gym and running etc and spending quality time with family and friends.

Where did your love of rugby come from? My old man [Steve]. The passion was instilled into me at very young age. I haven't looked back and still love it to this day.

Who were your rugby idols growing up? Definitely Christian Cullen. He gave me hope and inspiration that a kid from a small town could make it on the world stage. Absolute legend.

What was your reaction after your first All Blacks selection? Dream come true. Not many words can sum up that feeling. A day I'll never forget.

Describe the hours after the final whistle of the Rugby World Cup 2015, which the All Blacks won? Relief and pure enjoyment. To do it with some legends of the game who played their last game is something I'll never forgot. Turning up to the hotel and having half of the Kāpiti Coast there was unreal. And celebrating to the early hours of the morning with some of my best mates. Awesome.

Playing for the Hurricanes is ... Another dream come true and something that I love doing. Being a fan catching the train in from Kāpiti to watch them at the Cake Tin, to putting the swirl on and running out. I still pinch myself.

Most satisfying game of rugby was ...Very hard to separate, but winning our first Super Rugby title and winning the Rugby World Cup.

What's on your pre-game music playlist? A lot of Kiwi music, but the one song I've listened to probably since I've started playing professionally is Shapeshifter's One.

Most interesting place rugby has taken you? Italy. We drove down to Monte Cassino from Rome on our day off. Visited New Zealand war graves which was a very humbling experience.

Rugby has given me ... So much. It has changed my life and made me into the person I am today. I owe rugby a lot.

Advice to a young rugby player would be ... Dream big, believe in yourself and enjoy the ride.

If I wasn't a rugby player I would be ... Probably a tradie on the coast.

If you could have three famous people over for dinner, who would you invite? Slash, Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Mike Tyson.

And what would you cook them? A lamb roast.

- This Q&A first appeared in the Celebrating Kāpiti spring/summer 2021 magazine.