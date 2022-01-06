Alistair MacDougall recognised for service to Pahiatua community

Alistair MacDougall.

Whenever there was something to be fixed, or a problem to be solved, Alistair MacDougall was often the person to get in contact with.

Before moving to Waikanae Beach to retire 16 years ago with his wife Flora, MacDougall spent 65 years in the Pahiatua community where he worked tirelessly for many organisations as well as building his successful farm servicing business which has been going strong for 50 years.

Whether it was lending his expertise to water or waste programme decisions, or fixing broken school playground equipment, MacDougall was always happy to help.

His commitment and long-term support for the Pahiatua community was valued by many, and now, it has been recognised officially.

In the New Year Honours he has been given a Queen's Service Medal for services to the community.

"It was such a surprise."

He played and coached Mangatainoka rugby teams, served on Mangatainoka domain and hall board, Pahiatua Rotary Club, Pahiatua Community Board, Pahiatua Borough Council including being deputy mayor, Tararua District Council, Mangatainoka School committee, assisted in jubilee committees and more.

He was also chairman of the 50-year Polish reunion.

In 1944 about 780 Polish children were put into a camp in Pahiatua before starting new lives elsewhere.

"I was asked to speak to about 1200 Polish people during the reunion which was held in Lower Hutt."

While Alistair was proud of his community involvement, he was equally happy that the business he started in 1971, MacDougall's, has gone from strength to strength.

Their son has taken over the business and is expanding it further. MacDougall's has two branches, one in Pahiatua and the other in Palmerston North.

"We went from a one-man-band to a company that now has 30 people working for us."

Alistair is still digesting his New Year Honours accolade.

"I feel very humbled."