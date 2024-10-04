Church said it is important to be prepared, and armed with knowledge before you need it.

“The thing is, no one knows what’s needed until they’re going through it. We run these sessions as a way to share the information we have.”

Age Concern Kāpiti also runs free visiting and companion walking services, she said.

“When you get older, there’s a chance you become more isolated and lonely so the visiting service is perfect for giving our senior citizens that socialisation. People can refer themselves for this or be referred by family members.”

There are currently 65 volunteers involved.

“This is run by our fantastic visiting service and health promotion co-ordinator Alison Miller. She matches people together based on common interests to ensure a great fit.”

The companion walking service is perfect for elderly people who need the confidence to go on a walk, and aren’t keen on striding out on their own, she said.

“It could be that they’ve had an injury, surgery or have onset dementia. We currently have 27 pairs that go for weekly walks together.”

As well as this, the organisation runs Steady as You Go classes to help with balance.

“These are run during term time and will be back in action from mid-October, with beginner classes and ongoing lessons.”

The classes are perfect to help reduce falling risk, said Church.

“As people get older they lose their muscle mass so these classes are perfect for building that strength to help with balance.”

Steady As You Go is a popular activity, she said, with a combined total of 160 people attending the sessions.

“We’re very happy to be able to offer this and the other services we have.”

She said they are currently looking for more volunteers.

“We’re a small team that does the best we can and would love to have more volunteers joining us.”

The Details

What: Spring into Summer Series

When: Thursday, October 10, 10am: Downsize to Move. 10.45am: Enduring Power of Attorney

Where: Grace Hall, Paraparaumu

When: Tuesday, October 15, 1pm: Grandparents raising Grandchildren

Where: WBC Cafe, Waikanae

Register: Call 04 298 8879 to book your spot

What: Steady as you go

When: Paraparaumu Beach: Mondays 11am-12pm, Ocean Road Community Centre. Waikanae: Tuesdays 9am-10am, Waikanae Baptist Church Hall, Te Moana Rd. Otaki: Tuesdays 11am-12pm, Otaki Presbyterian Hall, Mill Rd. Paraparaumu: Fridays, 10am-11am, Grace Hall, Kapiti Impact Hub, 6 Tongariro St

Register: Call Alison Miller, on 04 298 8879 to register

Other: To register for Spring into Summer Series, Steady as You Go classes or for more information about volunteering, call 04 298 8879











