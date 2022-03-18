Lots of work is being carried out on Kāpiti Community Foodbank's new home which is expected to open later this year. Photo / David Haxton

The refurbishment of Kāpiti Community Foodbank's relocated building is progressing despite a few delays.

The food bank is operating out of a building in Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu, while a former college music room, which they have purchased for their new home, is being transformed in Hinemoa St.

"Currently MenzShed Kāpiti members have gutted the interior partitioning to make the building more functionable as a food bank," chairman David Edwards said.

"The delay of gib board supply is such that we have started building the deck while waiting for the gib board to arrive.

"A veranda will cover the deck so customers can have some protection from the weather when coming or going from the food bank."

Kāpiti Coast District Council had allowed the food bank to repurpose some fittings including doors and carpet squares , which it didn't have to pay for, from the Kāpiti Community Centre.

"These have been cleaned off site ready to be relaid in the new main room."

Edwards said the food bank was fortunate to have sponsorship from numerous local companies who have donated time and expertise to the project.

"Firth Certified concrete products have donated ready mixed concrete and blocks for our substantial foundation wall with Kapiti Blocklayers erecting the wall.

"Interior design consultants Inspirations+co are advising on the final colour plan so not only will the building be functional it will look the part as well.

"Plumbing and drainage work will start this week with Peter Jackson Plumbing Ltd arranging all the necessary connections.

"The building is to have security cameras and alarms to ensure the security of the premises and its contents."

The area allowed for two secure shipping containers on site to store the bulk of food needed to warehouse during times of plenty after public collections arranged by Lions or Rotary club appeals.

Edwards said the project budget of $150,000 had "risen substantially since we started the project".

"With so many generous donations of materials and trade hours our target of $350,000 is now only $41,577 short.

"We expect to be able to cover that gap with future grant applications and the ongoing wonderful community support the food bank enjoys."

The food bank was "very grateful to Coastlands Shoppingtown for granting us temporary space from which we can operate while we are undertaking the new premises project, with the benefit of not having to make frequent moves as we have in the past".

Edwards hoped the new food bank would be "operational in July providing no further holdups are experienced".