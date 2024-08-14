Police have arrested a prolific burglar in Kāpiti.

Police have arrested a man after a spate of burglaries in the Kāpiti district.

Detective Nathan Dickey said police arrested a 42-year-old man following 10 burglaries of private residences over the last four months.

“The man faces 10 counts of burglary and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and will reappear in the Porirua District Court later.

“He also faces two charges of receiving stolen property, relating to burglaries that occurred in January.”

Police conducted a search of the man’s address in Ōtaki, where they located a number of items believed to have been stolen during the multiple burglaries.