30th VW Nationals to be held in Kāpiti

Noel Williamson, left, and Grant McKee, are excited about the 30th VW Nationals. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti's beach vibe will shift up a gear when upwards of 200 Volkswagen vehicles cruise into the district for a chilled out weekend.

A show and shine event at Kapiti Primary School will be the highlight of the 30th VW Nationals which members of the public are invited to on April 3.

The nationals, called Dubs in Kāpiti, is being hosted by local VW enthusiast group Air Kool Dubs Kāpiti.

The group, formed about four years ago, was ready to host the event last year until lockdown hit, and it was postponed to now.

A lot of work, spearheaded by Kylie Morrell and Jennifer Trask, who have a background in event management, has been going on behind the scenes to ensure it's a successful weekend.

"They [Kylie and Jennifer] don't want any recognition but we couldn't have done it without them," club member Noel Williamson said.

So far about 400 people have registered for the weekend, from as far south as Invercargill and north as Whangārei, and about 180 vehicles ranging from Kombis, Beetles, beach buggies, trikes and more.

The majority will be older pre-1978 models but late models will feature too.

Noel Williamson and his 1965 Oval. Photo / David Haxton

"Volkswagen New Zealand are one of the main sponsors so they will be bringing along a lot of the late brand new model campers."

Noel said Volkswagens had an appealing charm.

"People see them and they smile."

Fellow club member Grant McKee said everyone had a Volkswagen story.

"You pull in to get petrol, which should take five minutes, but it will take quarter of an hour because there will be a queue of people."

He encouraged people to check out the family-friendly show and shine.

"Just having a big public event is novel at the moment after all the lockdowns and you look overseas and see how they're faring.

"We're extremely lucky to be able to have something like this.

"It's going to be a very cool day."

People will be able to check out Grant's 1965 Kombi van which he spent countless hours restoring.

He bought the van sight unseen in Taumarunui not knowing "anything about them at the time".

Grant McKee and his 1965 Kombi van. Photo / David Haxton

"I knew they were expensive and this one was fairly cheap but would involve a lot of work.

"But it was the only way I could get into and the only price point I could afford.

"So we chucked it on the trailer, towed it home, and lost about half from rust blowing out the back.

"We got home and I was just about in tears."

But five years later, with extensive restoration work complete, the van is stunning.

Noel's striking black Beetle will be among the cars on display too.

The 1956 Oval, which he bought in Taihape, has undergone a full rebuild.

"There was a lot of work involved and I probably put about 300 hours into it.

"It might look small but it takes a lot of time."

Noel had Volkswagens when he was young with his interest rekindled when he moved to the district and was looking for a new hobby.

He restored a 1971 Kombi Westfalia which, in its first show, came second out of 116 vans at the Taupo nationals five years ago.

He's had other VWs but the black Beetle has involved the most work.

"I'll definitely be keeping this one for a while."

The Details:

What: VW Nationals show and shine.

When: Saturday, April 3 from 10am to 3pm.

Where: Kāpiti Primary School.

Tickets: Free entry.