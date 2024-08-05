Paddy Gower will present the awards. Photo / Newshub

The finalists for the upcoming Electra Business and Innovation Awards have been announced, with several Horowhenua and Kāpiti businesses now moving on to the next round of judging.

The awards are split into 10 categories.

The first category is hospitality, entertainment and tourism, and has four finalists - Kaewa Tours Ltd, Levin Top 10 Holiday Park, Ngā Manu Nature Reserve and Waterfront Bar and Kitchen.

Another four businesses have made the cut in the construction and trades category. They are Able Whiteware Services Ltd, Peter Jackson Plumbing, Stonewood Homes Horowhenua and Stripped Electrical.

In the retail category, Harrisons Kāpiti Horowhenua (Flooring) and Oxford Fresh are the two finalists.