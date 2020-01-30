Among the Kiwi acts at Womad 2020 will be L.A.B. - a group formed by Kora brothers Brad and Stu. We catch up with frontman Joel Shadbolt to find out more.

1. Tell us who you are and where you're from.

Joel Shadbolt from Papamoa, lead singer & guitarist from L.A.B..

2. Describe your sound in one sentence.

Advertisement

A seafood platter.

3. What do you think is the key thing WOMAD festival artists have in common?

They don't sound the same. Each artist is bringing something different to the table.

READ MORE:

• 10 Questions with Rosier

• 10 Questions with Womad 2020 performers Tuuletar

• 10 Questions with Screaming Females

• 10 Questions with Jonah Falco of F***ed Up

4. Which of your songs is your favourite to perform live and why?

Currently In The Air, a track from our new album L.A.B. III . That is such a groove for us to jam to!

5. What can the WOMAD audience expect from your performance at the festival?

An exciting mix of music ranging from roots reggae to funk and rock.

6. What was your first reaction to knowing you'd be playing Womad New Zealand?

Advertisement

L.A.B. - with Joel Shadbolt (second left). Photo / Supplied

Honoured! Such an amazing festival to be a part of and hope we can become a regular in the Womad circuit.

7. What does success as a musician mean to you?

Success is standing on that stage and feeling good. That's all that really matters, the rest will fall into place

8. What would you tell a young person wanting to be a successful musician?

Go out into the world and experience as much musical culture as you can. Learn different styles and stay being a student of the art form.

9. Who or what excites you most about music right now?

The fact there's a lot of bands coming out. I love bands and the more bands the better.

10. You can only fit one album by another artist on your device — what is it?

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Texas Flood.

• Womad is a three-day festival of world music, arts and dance to be held at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, from March 13-15.

Artist performing (in alphabetical order):

Albi & The Wolves (Aotearoa/NZ), Blind Boys of Alabama (USA), Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita (Wales/Senegal), Destyn Maloya (Réunion), Ezra Collective (UK), Flor de Toloache (Mexico/USA), Hiatus Kaiyote (Australia), Hot Potato Band (Australia), Ifriqiyya Electrique (Maghreb/Europe), KermesZ à l'Est (Belgium), Kim So Ra (South Korea), King Ayisoba (Ghana), L.A.B. (Aotearoa/NZ), Laura Marling (UK), Liniker e os Caramelows (Brazil), L Subramaniam (India), Marina Sattir & Fońes (Greece/Sudan), Minyo Crusaders (Japan), Orquesta Akokán (Cuba), Reb Fountain (Aotearoa/NZ), RURA (Scotland), Salif Keita (Mali), Soaked Oats (Aotearoa/NZ), The Black Quartet (Aotearoa/NZ), Trio Da Kali (Mali), Troy Kingi (Aotearoa/NZ) Tuuletar (Finland), Ziggy Marley (Jamaica).