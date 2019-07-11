Troy Kingi

has said that with so many issues affecting Māori in this current social climate, he wants to be a voice for those who don't have one.

Now, after researching and engaging with indigenous friends around the world, he has decided to speak of their stories too.

This week, Troy Kingi and the Upperclass release Holy Colony Burning Acres. It's the third instalment of his 10|10|10 Series (10 albums in 10 genres in 10 years).

The songs explore major issues facing indigenous peoples all around the world, brought to life with 70s-style roots-reggae.

Old Loaves are about to release their sophomore album.

Crumbs! Old Loaves are back and set to release their second album, their first new music in seven years.

The trio, hailing from Auckland, Hamilton and Rotorua, say the album Banks, out digitally on July 26, "immortalises the challenging and affirming experiences of strokes and death and births".

The post-punk sludge-metallers will celebrate the album release with a headlining show at Auckland's Whammy Bar on July 27.

The first two singles from Banks are Teenage Dreams and Hounds.

<a href="http://oldloaves.bandcamp.com/track/teenage-dreams">Teenage Dreams by Old Loaves</a>

Singer Ben Ward said the songs revisited a specific period of his life, working a dead-end job in a glass factory.

"It was important to me to look in the rearview mirror and acknowledge just how grim this time of my life was in order to truly put this episode behind me."

Spawts.

Also out July 26 is Spawts' debut album AV1, including new single Fairy Tales.

The punchy new track, out this week, explores the myth of (spoiler alert) Santa Clause, and what it's like to be a kid discovering the truth behind childhood stories.

Spawts are singer/guitarist Kieran Ormandy and drummer Jamie Hannah.

The latest single follows alt-radio favourites Blue Light Devil, Heresy and Piss In The Wind.

Former Wellington high school band Bakers Eddy say their new track Can't Afford It is about living paycheque to paycheque and trying to make ends meet.

The Melbourne punk rockers, now signed to Ivy League Records, have spent 2019 writing and recording new material.

Frontman Ciarann Babbington says he wrote Can't Afford It in his bedroom after coming home from the supermarket, on a budget of $3.50.

"Still managed to make a dope lentil bolognese," he said.

While still in Wellington the band won support slots for artists including Gang of Youths, The Rubens and Highly Suspect.

Bakers Eddy moved to Melbourne in 2017 and their 2018 single Leave It To Me enjoyed high rotation on triple j.