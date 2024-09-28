Dame Hinewehi Mohi. Photo / James Ensing-Trussell, Stijl

“Haka is a unique symbol of Aotearoa, it is undeniably ours and it is recognised and revered around the world. Yet the official Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest haka is held by 4028 men and women, performed 10 years ago in France.”

This attempt, from 6pm tonight, will be officially adjudicated by Guinness World Records.

“This is about more than just setting the record straight. It is about returning the mana of this world record to the land of its origins, and we will be doing it alongside some of Aotearoa’s most celebrated musicians, sporting icons and kapa haka legends,” Mohi said.

All Blacks captain Buck Shelford leads the haka. Photo / Photosport

The record attempt is supported by former All Black captain Wayne “Buck” Shelford, who is credited with reviving the Ka Mate, when the decision was made to perform it at home in time for the first Rugby World Cup in 1987.

“As I stand on the field at Eden Park to reclaim a Guinness World Records title for the largest haka, I know I will be reminded of the pride I felt on the same grounds at the 1987 Rugby World Cup final against France. Just as I led a haka then, and the team won 29-9 against the French all those years ago, I know we will lead Aotearoa to bring a Guinness World Records title back home where it belongs,” said Sir Wayne Shelford.

To warm up the crowd, organisers have also got the cream of New Zealand talent, with live performances from 16 of Aotearoa’s finest musicians:

Gates open at 4:30pm, with the first performer gracing the stage at 6:00pm. The full line-up appearing in alphabetical order is:

• Alien Weaponry

• Anika Moa

• Che Fu

• Corrella

• Georgia Lines

• Hollie Smith

• Kings

• Majic

• Paige

• PERE

• Ria Hall

• Rob Ruha

• Shepherds Reign

• Six60

• Tami Neilson

• Topp Twins

Six60 perform at Eden Park on April 24, 2021 in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Today’s spectacle will be live on Whakaata Māori.

The “nation-building occasion” is part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, co-founded by Dame Hinewehi and named after her daughter Hineraukatauri. Funds raised will enable the trust to continue delivering life-changing music therapy.

The event starts at 6pm.