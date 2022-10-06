Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes poi with the Wales womens rugby team in Whangarei to prepare for the Rugby World Cup 2021. Video / Jaime Lyth

Whangārei was the host of a poi swinging meeting between the Prime Minister and Rugby World Cup 2021 players ahead of the opening ceremony this weekend.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Northland Rugby Union's headquarters yesterday at Pohe Island, Whangārei.

The PM's visit coincided with the Wā Poi (It's Poi Time) event, which is part of a campaign to inspire, unite and educate the world on poi and its special significance to Māori wāhine.

Poi will be handed out free to fans at each match venue, to encourage fans to twirl poi in support of the teams competing at RWC2021.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin gifted the PM a rugby ball at the event where Minister Kelvin Davis, Whangārei MP Emily Henderson and Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai were also in attendance.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin gifting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a rugby ball in Whangārei. Photo / Jaime Lyth

A poi-making demonstration was held by Jasmine Codlin-Henare and Puingahei Harding, of FlaxMaiden, a local business employed to deliver DIY poi-making workshops during match days at Northland Events Centre.

Players from the six RWC 2021 participating teams based in Whangārei, Scotland, Italy, Canada, Wales, USA and Japan, all had turns twirling the poi.

"Every team here will go home with a story and it will be part of their experience in New Zealand, and so I don't underestimate the power of that as well," Ardern said.

The Prime Minister told the Advocate that involving regional areas like Northland was a priority for planning the games.

"One of the reasons for hosting international events is to try and spread the economic benefits broadly across New Zealand.

"Traditionally, of course, you've seen them hosted in city centres, but real effort has gone into making sure that we spread the benefit of the event economically, but also for the fans, giving different parts of the country great access to what is going to be a fantastic set of games."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets two members of the Japan Women's National Rugby Team. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Ardern said she recognised that regional New Zealanders sometimes had fewer choices when it came to activities and opportunities, which could be particularly frustrating for young people.

"My hope is that actually, young people generally are able to have greater access to elite sports people, and you know whether or not it's a rugby world cup for the woman's game, or whether it's the Fifa World Cup.

"...People will believe that they can be what they see, particularly if it's in your hometown. And so I don't underestimate the difference that will make," Ardern said.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin, Whangārei MP Emily Henderson, Director of Women's Rugby Sally Horrox, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Northland MP Kelvin Davis. Photo / Jaime Lyth

She predicted the economic benefits for the region would continue long after the games are over.

"Not only are you drawing in people who then go and see a game and maybe do a shop or go and participate in other activities, so that's a huge benefit. But, also we profile and showcase [Northland] on the world stage."