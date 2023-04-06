Witi's Wahine: On stage at Tai Rāwhiti Arts Festival. Photo / Supplied

Originally published by Māori Television

Witi’s Wāhine, written by the late playwright Nancy Brunning, is a play based on four female characters from the writings of author Witi Ihimaera.

It includes characters from his works such as The Parihaka Woman, Pounamu Pounamu and The Matriarch.

It’s being brought to the ASB Waterfront theatre in a collaborative effort between Auckland Theatre Company and Hāpai Productions, although the directors have insisted that rehearsals take place in Gisborne, where the cast is now.

Co-director Ngapaki Moetara (Waikato, Ngāti Maniapoto) who appeared in the very first performance of the play at the inaugural Tai Rāwhiti Arts Festival in 2019, says having everyone rehearse at Tūranganui-a-Kiwa is a homage to the characters, who are based on true stories from the region.

“Some of our stories can tend to be represented with koru and [therefore] can tend to be stereotypical. We felt that it was actually important that we ground the design team, the crew and the cast in the whenua here knowing that these stories are based on real people.

“It just seemed so right that we start here and that they get a feel for the whenua of the place, and that this is a specific place. It’s not a generic place.”

Moetara calls the cast, Roimata Fox, Awhine-Rose Henare Ashby, Olivia Violet Robinson-Falconer and Pehia King, a “beautiful collection of stunning characters”.

Moetara also says a chorus will also be part of this version of the play, including Marama Ria, Pepi Ria, Raiha Moetara and Matawai Hanatia Winiata.

“It’s a delectable treat having eight wāhine on stage.”

This year will also mark the 50th anniversary of Ihimaera’s first book Tangi.

Reflecting back on when she was first introduced to the novel years ago to how it relates to the milestone, Moetara says, “For me his stories have been an inspiration for a lot of us not being able to have access to any kind of Māori representation and literature.

“Being able to have access to his work and art form has been fantastic to me as a creative. I’m just so pleased that this aligns.”

Witi’s Wāhine takes to the stage in Auckland from May 2 through to May 20 at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.