The 2020 Labour Party Maori Caucus: l-r Louisa Wall, Adrian Rurawhe, Tamati Coffey, Nanaia Mahuta, Jo Luxton, Willie Jackson, Rino Tirikatene, Meka Whaitiri, Willow-Jean Prime, Kelvin Davis, Paul Eagle, Peeni Henare and Kiritapu Allan. Photo / Supplied

The promotion to Cabinet of Willow Jean Prime has set a record for Labour’s strong Māori caucus.

Prime yesterday joined colleagues Willie Jackson, Kelvin Davis, Peeni Henare, Kiritapu Allen and Nanaia Mahuta as a Cabinet Minister - taking Māori representation in Cabinet to six.

Add to that group Māori ministers Meka Whaitiri and Rino Tirikatene who sit outside of Cabinet and it is a record that will stand for a long time in politics .

New Conservation Minister Willow Jean Prime, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis. Photo / Tania Whyte

Prime replaces disgraced Napier MP Stuart Nash, who got his marching orders from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins following a string of indiscretions.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said Prime’s promotion was well deserved and not tokenism.

“I am just so proud of how Willow Jean has gone about her work. She is a great talent and her promotion is well deserved,” Jackson told the Herald.

“Willow Jean’s promotion sets a record for Māori. We have 8 Māori ministers, but to have six in Cabinet is something very special .

“It is an achievement Māori, and I hope the entire country, can be proud of.”

Jackson said he had already seen disparaging remarks on social media about why Prime was promoted.

“Willow didn’t get the job because she’s a Māori.

“But you will always get the rednecks come out and it’s a shame their negativity. What those people don’t understand is the significance. This was not about tokenism or ticking boxes.

“There are a group of people who hate seeing Māori women not featured in a bad light. It’s sad they go down that track.

“The majority of New Zealanders would be proud of the advancement of Māori and gender.

“It is wonderful to have so many Māori, and also the significance of having half the people around the Cabinet table women. Who would have believed that?”

Jackson said Prime, Allan and Henare are the new faces of Māori leadership.

“Willow Jean has a huge amount of skills and is an exceptional candidate and I believe a great investment in our future.

“I am so proud of all three, who are our young guns.

“As the oldest of the crew it is terrific to see the next wave of Māori Leadership. There’s a lot for Māori to be proud of, there’s a lot for Labour to be proud of and a lot for this country to be proud of.”

Prime, a mother of two, takes on the Conservation portfolio and retains her Youth, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage and Associate Minister of Health roles.





































