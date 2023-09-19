Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, who was heckled by a member of the public during her speech.

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, who was heckled by a member of the public during her speech.

Labour’s Northland candidate, Willow-Jean Prime, says she’s experiencing the worst racism this election, of her two decades in politics.

Prime says after seven election campaigns at local and central government level, she’s used to racist heckling, but last week’s debate at Kerikeri’s Homestead Tavern was over the top.

A similar event in Paihia also featured a mostly pakeha crowd who did not want to hear anything she had to say — and constantly jeered her about so-called Māori preferential treatment.

“I have given it my time and energy in respect for democracy, but what I am seeing in this election is very different to what I’ve experienced in the past and I do think it is unhinged, and it is disrespectful,” Prime says.

She says many people now seem to feel they can say the most racist things without fear of being held accountable.

Waatea.News.Com