OPINION

And so we say farewell to Jacinda as she steps away from politics.

It is difficult to put 6 years into a few hundred words.

It is almost impossible to give her leaving the full scale it deserves, but her leadership was so extraordinary, and she is such an incredible person, try I must.

I want to thank her as a New Zealander. I watched her make some of the most difficult decisions a Prime Minister faces outside of war. She stood at crucial times during the pandemic and those stands were the difference between the situation we have now compared to tens of thousands more dead.

Former Labour prime ministers at the farewell with the present PM: Sir Geoffrey Palmer, Chris Hipkins, Jacinda Ardern and Helen Clarke. Photo / Supplied

She made difficult decisions with the best interests of our nation at heart. In return she faced a level of vilification from some the likes of which we have never seen.

The country owes her a debt of gratitude.

I want to thank her as a Labour Party MP for standing up for the vulnerable and the poor. Minimum Wage and benefit increases with more public services, Jacinda stood for our Labour Party values. The greatest frustration is that because of Covid, she couldn’t do more.

The Labour Party owe her a debt of gratitude.

And I want to thank her on behalf of Māori. She gave us Matariki, she showed us she wasn’t frightened by the Māori kaupapa and she understood the promise of the Treaty.

She elaborated on that in a magnificent valedictory speech, one of the best I have ever heard and although I was sad knowing that was the last time we would hear her in the house I’m so pleased that the fabulous Jacinda has found happiness with her partner Clark and her beautiful whānau.

Kia koe Jacinda he toa koe mo to tatou iwi e kore matou e wareware.

Willie Jackson is the Minister of Māori Development, and this Facebook post was used with his permission.