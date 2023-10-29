There has been a bit of chatter online about Barnes allegedly apologising to Savea for making the wrong call before a penalty conversion. However it's not the case as a clip and audio show. Video / Sky Sport

Willie Jackson has sparked a feeding frenzy among irate South African rugby fans, some of whom are calling the Labour MP a loser and threatening his life.

Following the All Blacks’ 12-11 loss to South Africa, Jackson took to Facebook where he criticised the ref and claimed the best team didn’t win.

“I’m getting tired of hearing how the best team won the Rugby World cup, what a load of bloody nonsense.

“The best team clearly lost todays game, and the All Blacks were the better side, but we were robbed by a referee who apparently is the Number one ref in the world but clearly is a bogey referee for us and I am not talking about his decision to red card Sam Cane. No, I am talking about him giving South Africa 3 points that he admitted was a mistake. When Wayne Barnes said to Ardie Savea sorry mate I made a mistake , he should have then stopped the penalty but he didn’t. It’s crazy how referees can pull back tries when they make mistakes but here we had one who knew he made a mistake awarded a penalty, apologised then proceeded with the mistake!

“Yes, we had our opportunities and still should have won with 14 men but the Barnes mistake totally taints the Springbok win, they got a win that they did not deserve. Not that the Boks didn’t play to their strengths they did , but to win a game on a penalty that the ref says was not a penalty is a disgrace.”

Not long after his post more than 28,000 took Jackson to task and shared his post more than 13,000 times. Jackson said he turned off all comments last night but decided to turn them back on today.

“Chest pains 😂😂😂😂😂,

“Jealousy is another form of witchcraft, 😂😂😂

“You are bitter , in isiZulu UMUNCU.

“Infact come to South Africa we will be waiting for you in a hostel, I want you to repeat what you’ve wrote,.

“#Hlangana-South Africa. “#Bokke. “#Bunchofwinners,” wrote one of the thousands who voiced their disgust.

Another added: “Willie Jackson please come to South Africa.

“We will be waiting for you 🤪😋🥰”

To which Jackson replied: “I have already been. Great country. Went with the Māori All Blacks on their first ever tour in 1994.”

The post to date has 33k laughs, 6.73k likes, 1.7 loves, 224 angry.”

Jackson told the Herald most fans were reasonable “though some people want to murder me but I call it like I see it and most right thinking South African fans are open to debate.

“Plus I got another 5k followers overnight.”

