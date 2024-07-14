One year after opening its doors as a prevention and “post-vention” resource for youth, Kimi Manaakitanga, the Play. Stay. Grow. Hub in Hamilton’s central city, is thriving.
At a time when the Government is standing up boot camps, Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust’s kaupapa is proving its effectiveness as a viable, cost-effective alternative community solution.
“For half a million dollars a year, we can run a youth hub that caters to at least 1200 whānau walking through the door,” said Dr Nicole Coupe, chief executive of Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust.
The social return on investment is extraordinary when compared to the Government’s $5.1m funding allocation for a pilot military-style boot camp catering to 10 children starting at the end of July.