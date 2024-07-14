Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust encourages all parliamentarians, public service officials and policymakers to come for a site visit to learn about why the pro-social pathway works with rangatahi.

“We’ve had over 1400 walk-ins since we opened and the numbers are increasing month on month,” Coupe said.

It reconnects rangatahi to their identity, to a safe supportive and respectful space that’s open 24 hours 7 days a week that the rangatahi are responsible for.

‘Kimi Manaakitanga also counters the Police Minister Mark Mitchell’s mindset of removing youth out of the community.

Coupe said that Mitchell has previously said “it’s much safer for the community not to have them there”.

Dr Nicole Coupe, chief executive of Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust. Photo / Supplied

Coupe has returned from visiting youth hubs in LA and in Vegas where it clearly showed New Zealand is ahead of the game internationally.

“We’ve got an opportunity here through treating rangatahi as part of our community, to listen to their needs and wants, and embrace, enable and empower them.

“They bring the innovation, they bring the vibe, and they bring the colour.”

Kimi Manaakitanga is an entirely youth lead programme designed and governed by a committee of rangatahi themselves.

“That’s what they want. They want what they design. Not the programs that adults have designed and then told them to attend.”



