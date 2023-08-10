Aotearoa dance crews have celebrated a medal haul at the world hip-hop championships in the United States.

By Kelvin McDonald or Whakaata Maori.

Aotearoa dance crews have bagged three silver medals and two bronze medals at the Hip-Hop International World Championships in Phoenix, Arizona this week.

With 200 teams representing 38 countries competing this year, Aotearoa again showed its strength, with finalists in five of the six divisions.

Auckland’s Identity Dance Company's adult team IDescendant won a bronze medal at the Hip-Hop International World Championships in Arizona this week.

Crews from Auckland’s Identity Dance Company (IDCO), based at studios in Morningside and Mt Roskill, grabbed all but one of Aotearoa’s medals - with Swagganauts (Varsity), Yung ID (JV Megacrew) and ID3 (3-man crew) all winning silver.

IDCO’s adult team IDescendant rounded off the dance company’s medal haul with a bronze medal.

Tauranga-based dance company Space Studios completed another world-class showing for Aotearoa crews, with its Outcasts team taking home bronze.

“The standard was incredibly high, and we are stoked to be among the very best in the world in five of six of the divisions in the entire competition,” IDCO director Josh Cesan said.