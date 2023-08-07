The Whanganui District Council has opened feedback on the potential implementation of Māori Wards. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Māori ward system could be on the cards for Whanganui, with the Whanganui District Council asking for community views on whether wards should be established.

The outcome of the feedback will feed into a representation review which will address how the council is made up, including the total number of councillors and whether there are community boards in the district. If implemented, the wards would come into effect in 2025.

Currently, Māori wards are optional, with 35 councils across Aotearoa having implemented wards or constituencies.

Māori wards provide a way for Māori to contribute to decision-making and have representation on the council.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said if the wards were introduced, successful candidates would serve as councillors.

“While they would have a particular responsibility to represent people of Māori descent and advocate for Māori perspectives, they would also represent the interests of the entire community,” Tripe said.

People enrolled on the Māori electoral roll can vote for candidates standing for Māori wards, while those on the general electoral roll can vote for candidates standing for general wards.

Tripe said implementing Māori wards was a means for councils to uphold the principle of partnership outlined in Te Tiriti o Waitangi and ensure holistic representation at the council.

“The council’s relationships with iwi and hapū are also governed by Te Tiriti and informed by the values enshrined in Te Awa Tupua legislation.

“They are significant across the breadth of decision-making and activities of the council and we will always continue to develop and deepen how we engage and partner with Māori.

“Māori wards are another way, or mechanism, to provide representation, and worth careful consideration in our Whanganui context.”

Feedback can be given on the council’s website www.whanganui.govt.nz/Have-Your-Say, where more information is available, or questions and comments can be emailed to MaoriWards@whanganui.govt.nz.

Feedback will be received until midnight on September 8.