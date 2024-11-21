This event aims to celebrate these contraception heroes and raise awareness about vasectomy as a vital, responsible form of contraception.

“We wanted our contribution to World Vasectomy Day to have a positive impact on our community,” says Snook. “This event allows us to provide much-needed services to those who have been waiting, and we’re grateful for the support of our partners who’ve helped make it possible.”

World Vasectomy Day (WVD) is a powerful international movement that promotes vasectomy as an “act of love,” encouraging men to take an active role in family planning.

This year’s WVD will be headquartered in Zambia, with the Snip-a-thon taking place to coincide with the global 24-hour celebration.

Vasectomies are growing in popularity in Aotearoa. The Snip-a-thon will primarily invite people who are on the waitlist for funded vasectomies in Counties Manukau to take part in this event.

Four dedicated Snip vasectomy specialists will donate their time and expertise to ensure these procedures are performed with the highest level of care.

The event will take place in two Health New Zealand clinic hubs in Counties Manukau area.

World Vasectomy Day is dedicated to raising awareness, training healthcare providers in the No-Scalpel Vasectomy technique, and fostering global dialogue on critical issues such as gender equity, teenage pregnancy, and environmental sustainability.

By promoting vasectomy as a responsible and loving choice, WVD is helping redefine masculinity and empowering men to take an active role in family planning.