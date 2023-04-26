Whānau Ora sign ground-breaking deal with Whāriki to boost Māori economy

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere and CE of Whārriki Business Network Trina Tamati.

A ground-breaking first was signed between Whānau Ora Tāmaki collective, Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki and Māori business network, Whāriki to improve the Māori Auckland economy.

Te Pae Herenga’s lead partner, Te Whānau o Waipareira CEO, John Tamihere is pleased that within two months these two entities have a common goal, to make life easier for whānau.

“To now have in-depth access into the Tāmaki Māori business sector is invaluable for us as a collective because we will accelerate our vision to improving this economy. Whāriki have the same business nouse as we do, the same intent that we do and now we have shared resources and networks to promote, accelerate and fund initiatives that facilitate the development of Māori economic success,” Tamihere said.

The partnership agreement signed by Te Pae Herenga and Whāriki provides the opportunity to advance the development of Māori economic success and provide a platform for Māori entrepreneurial excellence; enabling Māori to flourish as Māori and realise their potential with mana.

Whāriki is the largest Māori business network in Aotearoa, weaving together Māori business owners and Māori professionals working amongst some of the most exciting corporates in the country.

Trina Tamati, CEO of Whāriki, is looking forward to the many opportunities that this partnership will provide.

“Today’s signing of our partnership with Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki ensures that as capacity for pakihi Māori accelerates, our whānau will be able to secure sustainable, mana-enhancing employment within Māori businesses; this is the ultimate embodiment of mā mātou, mō tatou – for us, for all of us. Together with TPHoT, Whāriki are committed to growing Māori entrepreneurial excellence, enabling our people to flourish, and advancing Māori economic success at all levels.

“Both Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki and Whāriki commit to create mutually satisfying pathways to strengthen their capability in the area of whānau, hapū and iwi development provided independently by both the parties. Agreeing to the development and implementation of equitable opportunities for whānau Māori.”