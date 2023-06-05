Whānau Ora COO Awerangi Tamihere picks up a King’s Birthday Honour

Awerangi Tamihere is in Amsterdam speaking at the Global Values conference. Photo / Supplied

Whānau Ora chief operating officer Awerangi Tamihere has been acknowledged in yesterday’s King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List for her services to Māori Health.

Whānau Ora chair Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says Awerangi becoming a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit is well deserved.

“Awerangi has successfully worked in the health sector for decades. Her expertise, knowledge and advocacy for Māori has broken many barriers for our people and she was right there on the frontline supporting whānau during Covid and the recent floods. Awerangi is also one of the humblest wāhine I know and she won’t like us making a fuss but she deserves it.”

The announcement took Awerangi by surprise.

“To be included alongside these amazing people is a real privilege but it’s less about me and more about the work. Whānau Ora has an integrated approach that does take a while to put in place but we are making it happen with our for Māori, by Māori kaupapa and getting the right outcomes for whānau.”

Awerangi has spent the past 30 years working with Māori communities, beginning her career as a speech language therapist for severely autistic children before moving into the Ministry of Health as part of the Health Reforms.

Awerangi has also worked with the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, served as general manager for Tairāwhiti Health Care and was a Māori consultant for KPMG. She has a business degree and been with Whānau Ora since its inception as Te Pou Matakana in 2014.

Awerangi is currently in Amsterdam attending a three-day international meeting as a global commissioner for the Global Values Commission.



