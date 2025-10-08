Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Family fights to keep baby with rare genetic disorder alive

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Katana Morunga is battling a rare genetic disease which a 2022 study identified sufferers as having in North and South America and Europe. New Zealand Herald composite photo

Katana Morunga is battling a rare genetic disease which a 2022 study identified sufferers as having in North and South America and Europe. New Zealand Herald composite photo

Katana Morunga looks like any other 15-month-old baby: cute, cuddly and angelic.

But Katana has Dnm2 congenital myopathy; an ultra-rare genetic disorder that makes her vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.

A simple bug could put her in Starship Hospital, where she has already been admitted 30 times, and ventilated twice in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save