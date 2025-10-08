Rare Diseases NZ said before Katana’s case, it had not been previously contacted by any Dnm2 congenital myopathy sufferers in New Zealand.
“It is feasible Katana is the only one in New Zealand based on international prevalence studies,” a spokesperson said.
“New Zealand does not systematically collect data on rare disorders, and Rare Disorders NZ has long been calling for rare disorders to be coded in the health system, with a particular focus on national health datasets being able to routinely collect rare disorder information. This would help us understand the prevalence of the diagnosed cases of various rare disorders in the population.”
Pohamara said despite Katana’s monumental life hurdles, the whānau tries to treat her as normally as they can.
“Katana is behind in her milestones, but she will get there in her own time when she’s ready.
“I live in fear of germs as that’s what could potentially end Katana’s life.”
