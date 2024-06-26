Area manager for Ūawa Tolaga Bay Civil Defence Greg Shelton said it had been a difficult night but now the day-shift team had been stood down as the weather eased.

“It was a real curly one last night. The dynamics of the storm were quite different.”

“The rain was steady right through the night - Hikuwai got to 11.5cm. But it was more the wind that was an issue.

“We haven’t experienced wind like that for a long time,” he said.

Wigan Bridge in Ūawa has a build-up of woody debris. Photo / Ella Atkins

The wind caused power lines to fall, which created power outages, trees and branches have fallen around the area and there are road closures.

There were no evacuations, but the community was well-versed at evacuating if needed.

Shelton said their thoughts were with the families of the three fishermen who have died at sea.

“You can always rebuild infrastructure, but you can’t get loved ones back.”

He said people should be cautious, avoid highways and stay at home.

“Thanks to the civil defence team and community, and I hope everyone can get home for a good night’s sleep.”

In Tokomaru Bay, Te Akau o Tokomaru Civil Defence and hapū lead Lillian Te Hau-Ward said they have dodged the bullet.

Woody debris along Beach Rd in Tokomaru Bay. Photo / Carol Destounis

There was debris on the roads but no flooding from the sea swell at high tide on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Some areas are without power and cell coverage. No one had to relocate yesterday and river mouths are running freely.

“Just another wet day in paradise,” she said.

Further up in Rangitukia and Tikitiki, Te Riu o Waiapu, which supports Tikitiki Civil Defence and Te Uranga o Te Ra with communications to whānau, are monitoring the weather.

Te Uranga o Te Ra Ropu Tautoko operations co-ordinator Keryn Goldsmith said whānau were safe and generally feeling fine despite the rain and wind overnight, though it came and went.

“Most are hunkered down by their fires. We have our kaiāwhina who looks after our pakeke and will be delivering them a nice hot kai later today.

“Bit of surface flooding but nothing to worry about so far,” she said.

In Te Araroa, Civil Defence warden Tash Wanoa said fortunately most of the whānau in Te Araroa were prepared for when the rain rolled in.

Most of the local roads are open, other than Matakaoa Station Rd and Kopuapounamu Valley Rd.

“For East Cape Rd we are advising heavily that people limit travel unless you are a resident - areas of the road are experiencing rock fall and mini waterfalls.

“This road is prone to closing in heavy rain so we ask whānau to avoid this area.”

On Monday, Te Araroa had an emergency evacuation of the Te Araroa Holiday Park.

The Civil Defence team were alerted at 6.47am and arrived at 7am to assist alongside local police and the Te Araroa Fire Brigade.

On Monday, flash flooding happened on SH35 between Te Araroa and Hicks Bay.

“The water subsided quickly and the residents of the camp moved quickly into action to clean up,” Wanoa said.

“Huge mihi to our local policeman, ate Araroa Fenz, local roading crews and all who assisted, including the community organisations that offered to support with the clean-up for this incident.”

Areas in Hicks Bay also experienced serious flooding on Monday morning due to the heavy rain that occurred overnight.

“Otherwise things in our community are doing well and our thoughts are with our whānau down the line who are baring the brunt of it all yet again,” she said.

