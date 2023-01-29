Photo / Waitomo District Council

By Kelvin McDonald of Whakaata Maori

Waitomo District is in a state of emergency, with Te Kūiti Pā assisting with accommodation for whānau needing to evacuate their homes due to the worsening floods.

Waitomo Mayor John Robertson says the state of emergency was declared shortly after 7pm on Saturday evening.

“We have serious flooding in Te Kūiti, water supply issues in parts of Te Kūiti, and serious damage on some of our roads,” Robertson said early on Sunday morning.

An emergency operating centre has been activated at the council.

Photo / Waitomo District Council

For those needing water, Robertson said a water truck will be at Te Kūiti’s Les Munro Centre from 8am today.

The latest reports and up-to-date information will be posted to the council’s Facebook pages and the council website, he said.

Te Kūiti Pā began providing support on Saturday evening, asking whānau to share a pānui [announcement/bulletin] posted to social media.

“Te Kūiti Pā is opening their doors tonight to any whānau who need to evacuate their homes due to the worsening floods,” Te Kūiti Pā's Facebook post said.

“E te whānau, if you need to evacuate your homes, reach out.”

❌️️ IMPORTANT PĀNUI ❌️ Te Kūiti Pā is opening their doors tonight to any whānau who need to evacuate their homes due to... Posted by Te Kūiti Pā on Friday, January 27, 2023

Robertson expressed gratitude to all those working tirelessly to provide help and support.

“A huge thank you to emergency services, Civil Defence personnel and Council staff who have been working through the night. And a huge thank you to Te Kūiti Pā and others helping with accommodation.”

“Let’s look after each other today, and help those most impacted. Kia kaha,” he said.