“Each year thousands of people gather at Rātana Pā to celebrate the birthday of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, a prophet and founder of the Rātana Church and religious movement. This is an extremely important day, not just for Rātana members, but marks the beginning of the new political year where politicians of all stripes give an accounting of their past mahi and over the year to come.”

The facilities have been deteriorating and until now repairs and maintenance have relied on volunteer resources, donations and a small income generated from annual events.

“Without the necessary upgrades, some buildings at Rātana Pā would need to be closed, which could leave the community unable to host annual Rātana celebrations or Rātana Church events – events that bring visitors to the region,” Jones said.

A total of $10.2m will go towards building repairs and upgrades at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. These will ensure the hosting of the annual Waitangi Day events at the grounds continues to be a successful and safe endeavour. More than 160,000 people visit the grounds, a significant site for all New Zealanders, each year.

“Both of these upgrades will mean safer conditions for visitors and residents and the preservation of our national history. These sites are an important part of our country’s story and ensuring they are well maintained means they will continue to be,” Potaka said.

“It is also timely given that just last week, on 8 November, the Rātana movement marked the day when the Holy Spirit is said to have spoken to Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana.”

The projects the grant was contributing to would help ensure annual Waitangi Day events could continue to be hosted there, the ministers said.

