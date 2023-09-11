New Employment Court Judge Merepaia King. Photo / Maioha Panapa

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

At Te Papa-o-Rotu Marae in the Waikato, friends and family gathered to celebrate the appointment of Ngāti Maahanga descendant Merepaia King as a High Court judge.

Her appointment to the Employment Court is the first for a Māori woman ever.

Adorned in a traditional korowai, King shared her surprise upon learning she was stepping into this new role and is excited about what lies ahead.

“The profession I’m stepping into is about service,” King said.

“Being a judge is also about justice, which is so important for our people in the community.

“Moving forward, it’s a weighing responsibility I’m honoured to take and a challenge that I hope to meet with the support I’ve received today from the judiciary.”

Her fellow High Court judges were welcomed on to Judge King’s marae, and it was the first time a swearing-in ceremony for the employment court had been held on a marae.

King said it was a historic milestone that has connected the traditional customs of a swearing-in service into te ao Māori [the Māori world].

“The fact that the Chief Judge and the court have allowed us to integrate as best as possible the swearing-in ceremony protocols with our tikanga has been precious, and it made a moment,” she said.

“This proud moment is not just mine, it’s also my marae, my hapū and my whānau’s moment as well.

“Being able to celebrate today with them is extremely important to me.”

King said her appointment to the Employment Court and the role is not taken lightly, especially for other wāhine Māori who may have aspirations to become a judge themselves one day.

“It reminds me of this saying: ‘It’s hard to aspire to be something that you don’t see’.

“I do hope that my elevation to this position allows our rangatahi Māori and tamariki to see themselves in a role like this,” she said.

Judge Merepaia King and Chief Judge of Employment Christina Inglis in front of Te Papa-o-Rotu Marae. Judge King's dad Henry King is in the picture. Photo / Maioha Panapa

“I am a pōtiki [youngest] of the court. I still have a lot to learn. But I hope to uphold the expectations and responsibilities of my people through my mahi.”

King is the first Māori to be sworn in and the fifth woman appointed to the Employment Court since Judge Coral Shaw in 1999.

Chief Employment Judge Christina Inglis shared King’s appointment and welcomed the ceremony taking place on the marae.

“It’s important for the community of the court that has supported Judge King to come to them [people of the marae], and for them to be a part of this amazing celebration,” she said.

Inglis said in her speech that King’s position is a testament to the work she has done and the people she serves.

“At its heart, the Employment Court serves people.

“Therefore, the court too must adapt if it is to be accessible to all.

“Change takes time, but when it occurs, it deserves celebration.”