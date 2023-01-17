Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa rising from the whenua

Artists impression of the Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa planned for the Rotorua Lakefront. Image / Supplied

After five years of planning, geotechnical preparation, Covid-19 challenges and building, Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa in Rotorua is edging closer to completion, with the roof now in place on the significant development.

Due to open mid-year, the 4450sq m development on the shores of Lake Rotorua will be a unique cultural wellness offering, unlike any other spa in the world.

Pukeroa Oruawhata Group deputy chairman David Tapsell says the development of Wai Ariki has got through multiple obstacles, including Covid lockdowns, supply issues and the changing economy.

“However, the building is really taking shape and we are now able to see and feel the spaces that make this place so unique,” Tapsell says.

Wai Ariki combines the region’s healing geothermal waters with the centuries-old legacy of Ngāti Whakaue culture, healing practices and manaakitanga (caring hospitality) to offer a wellness and spa experience for manuhiri (visitors).

Tapsell says Ngāti Whakaue not only owns Wai Ariki but also has driven the concept and development with a deep focus on authenticity.

“Every element of the building design, spa experience and manuhiri journey are founded on Ngāti Whakaue principles, practices and stories, reflecting our relationship with the natural environment from the heavens to the water and the earth.

Pukeroa Oruawhata Deputy Chairman, David Tapsell, stands in what will be the Tirotiro Whetū (star gazing pool) at Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa. Photo / Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa

“Wai Ariki is grounded in te ao Māori, visible through the physical design of the building, its unique spa and wellness experiences, and authentic manaakitanga.”

Wai Ariki is Aotearoa New Zealand’s only spa and bathing facility developed and owned by mana whenua. It has been developed by Pukeroa Oruawhata Group (Ngāti Whakaue), with additional support from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Tapsell says Wai Ariki is the living embodiment of the reason the geothermal city of Rotorua was established.

“Since the 1800s, people have been visiting Rotorua to experience the region’s healing geothermal waters. Wai Ariki reclaims our city’s title and re-positions Rotorua as an international spa and wellness destination.”

He says the development is not only transformative within the spa and wellness sector but is also a pivotal development for the wider tourism industry as well as Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa, Rotorua, and New Zealand as a whole.

“Wai Ariki will contribute to the ongoing growth of the local and international visitor economy, enhancing Rotorua’s existing spa, health, wellness and visitor experiences.

“The development will significantly support the economic recovery from Covid-19 by prompting manuhiri to stay longer and experience more, in our rohe.”

Wai Ariki will employ 40 staff, increasing to over 60 in time.



