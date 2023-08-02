Visitor economy businesses cohort completes first new sustainability programme

The initiative is aimed at ensuring tourism in Tamaki Makaurau is sustainable. Photo / Supplied

Fifteen leading tourism and hospitality businesses from Waiheke Island and Aotea Great Barrier Island have completed the Taurikura Initiative, a capability building programme designed to support visitor economy businesses to accelerate their sustainability journey.

The Taurikura Initiative is a free, 12-week course for visitor economy businesses across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland wanting to gain the knowledge, skills and confidence to lead the charge in their sustainability approach and create positive change.

It offers personalised one-on-one support, collaborative workshops, community building and assistance in the creation of sustainability action plans.

The programme is being delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency, in partnership with Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Funding for the programme was allocated through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Tourism Communities: Support Recovery and Re-Set Plan.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Visitor Economy Annie Dundas says: “Like all sectors, the visitor economy must consider the impacts it has on the environment, local communities and natural resources. In addition, visitor expectations are changing with growing demand for environmentally sustainable and community-focused tourism options.

“We also know that employees are attracted to working for businesses whose values align with theirs. It’s clear that every visitor economy operator has a crucial role to play in creating an authentically sustainable industry in both Tāmaki Makaurau and Aotearoa.

“To reduce the visitor economy’s carbon footprint, mitigate the effects of climate change and meet evolving visitor demands, businesses need practical tools to drive change. The Taurikura Initiative provides a framework to create positive change for the environment, communities, industry and individual businesses through problem solving, planned action and strategic decision-making. This programme is so important for the recovery and the long-term viability of our visitor economy sector,” Dundas said.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa has run similar programmes across Aotearoa since 2021.

Rebecca Ingram, CEO of Tourism Industry Aotearoa, says assisting businesses to move to a better future state is one of the organisation’s most satisfying roles.

“We are thrilled with the progress of operators in this first cohort. Not only have they made substantial changes in their own business, but they are taking the lead on sustainability initiatives in their own communities. This is where we see real change for the environment and in our society,” Ingram said.

The definition of the te reo word Taurikura is ‘thriving, prosperous and at peace’.

Waiheke Island and Aotea Great Barrier Island businesses began the 12-week programme in late March and completed it in June. The next cohort started on August 1 and runs through to 23 October with operators from Rodney and central city.



