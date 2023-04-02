Human Rights Commission's indigenous rights governance partner Claire Charters. Photo / Supplied

The Vatican’s rejection last week of its “racist” Doctrine of Discovery - used to justify the colonisation of Māori and other indigenous peoples - finally acknowledges its legacy of racism and dispossession, the Human Rights Commission says.

But indigenous rights advocate Tina Ngata (Ngāti Porou) argues that the Catholic Church’s epicentre of spiritual leadership has not gone far enough, with its announcement last Friday.

“The Doctrine of Discovery underpinned the idea that Indigenous Peoples were not human and thus European powers were free to colonise perceived empty territories, says Claire Charters (Ngāti Whakaue, Tūwharetoa, Ngāpuhi, Tainui), the commission’s indigenous rights governance partner.

“It is a racist doctrine and a source of inequality that Māori continue to experience today.”

The doctrine refers to a series of laws issued by the Vatican during the 15th century, which - incorporated into British and international law - provided the rationale for the conquest, colonisation and subjugation of indigenous peoples and the seizure of their lands.

“The Doctrine of Discovery is the only basis on which the Crown could claim sovereignty in 1840, in the same way that it was used to justify the Crown’s sovereignty in Australia,” says Charters.

“Its impact is felt today in the fact that many Māori are still dispossessed of their whenua, face persistent racism, and inequality – both economically and socially.”

Māori own just 6 per cent of land in Aotearoa.

Māori and other indigenous peoples have argued at the United Nations that the doctrine was the driver of all “Indigenous dispossession” - and have been calling for it to be rescinded for decades.

Indigenous rights advocate Tina Ngata. Photo / NZME

Advocate Tina Ngata says the Vatican has much more it needs to do, as does the Crown.

“The Vatican is seeking to distance itself from the Doctrine of Discovery, but what we really want is for them to take ownership of the impacts of the doctrine and work to reverse the ideology of white supremacy it initiated.

“The Crown here in Aotearoa also needs to reject the doctrine and remove its application in our legal frameworks.”

Race relations commissioner Meng Foon says the Government and churches must acknowledge the Vatican announcement and act on the calls of Māori and other indigenous peoples.

“It’s crucial we come to terms with how the injustices of the past affect us now, as we move forward as a nation. Doing so will build understanding, and that is the platform for a thriving society.”