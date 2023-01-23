New signs at Pākaraka north of Whanganui were vandalised shortly after they were installed. Photo / Bevan Conley

New signs at Pākaraka north of Whanganui were vandalised within hours of being installed.

A spokesman for Ngāti Maika hapū said the vandalism was noticed around 9.30pm after a blessing ceremony was held earlier in the day to celebrate the installation.

“The posts had been broken and the signs were lying on the ground,” said Bob Brownlie.

“The signs have been safely stored, and I guess that Waka Kotahi [New Zealand Transport Authority] will replace them when they can.”

Brownlie said the vandalism would not diminish the spirit of joy and friendship experienced at the blessing ceremony.

“It was wonderful to welcome so many manuhiri [visitors] who supported the name restoration,” he said.

“We knew we had the support of many local Pākehā people, but to see them come along to the ceremony and share the celebration was a real joy.”

The Whanganui District Council conducted a public consultation on whether to change the name in 2020, with 189 of the 255 submissions received in support of the change.

Ngāti Maika then applied to the New Zealand Geographic Board to change the name of the locality of Maxwell to Pākaraka in 2021, which was supported by the council and upheld in February 2022.

Whanganui District councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay said it was deeply disappointing to learn of the vandalism that occurred on Saturday night, and a post on his Facebook page attracted many comments that supported his view.

“Pākaraka is now the legal name of the geographical area formally known as ‘Maxwell’,” Josh Chandulal-Mackay wrote.

“It’s a name that recognises the pre-colonial history of the area. It doesn’t ‘re-write’ history, it just acknowledges the indigenous history and the associated stories that have been diminished and hidden for years since the 19th century.”

The area’s colonial namesake was George Maxwell, one of the founding members of the Kai-iwi Yeomanry Cavalry Volunteers.

In 1868, a government militia led by George Maxwell fired on a group of unarmed Māori children, attacked them with sabres, and killed two boys.

When approving the Geographic Board’s decision for the name change last February, Minister for Land Information Damien O’Connor said the change addressed a long-standing Treaty grievance for mana whenua, and Ngāti Maika had sought an outright change of name rather than dual or alternative names.

“None of the reasons given against changing outweighed the case to right this wrong,” he said.

“I am pleased we can restore the original Māori name, Pākaraka, meaning a settlement surrounded by an abundance of karaka trees”.

Whanganui District Council formally delivered the signs provided by Waka Kotahi to the community on Friday.

Brownlie said Waka Kotahi and the Whanganui police had been advised that the signs had been vandalised.