Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Editorial: Use of force on Māori suspects a grey area for law enforcement but body cameras would clear the picture

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police do not have the training needed to address and assess the mentally unstable.

Police do not have the training needed to address and assess the mentally unstable.

EDITORIAL

Data showing police are more likely to use pain to subdue suspects should come as no shock to anyone - least of all Māori.

The public has the right to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu