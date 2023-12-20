Up to speed with te reo: Stacey Morrison follows wisdom in words - proverbs

Photo / File

Kia ora, hi, and nau mai. Welcome to Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori, series two – a set of short podcasts to help get you up to speed with some Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in media, public addresses, and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

As members of parliament have been heard to say He waka eke noa – we’re all in this together, we can all get on board. Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori is a time-efficient and accessible way to help get everyone up to speed.

You will hear quotes and real-life examples broken down into easy explanations, with extra insights and tips in there too. It’s bite-sized upsizing!

Ko Stacey Morrison tōku ingoa, my name is Stacey Morrison, and in this kōnae ipurangi (podcast), we’ll look at whakataukī – proverbs.

1. He Waka Eke Noa: Let’s kick off with the widely recognised “He waka eke noa” – which is sometimes translated as “a waka which everyone can board”. Such is the genius of whakataukī, this is a short yet powerful phrase that has many meanings including “a spirit of unity and shared journey”. In the podcast we listen to various interpretations and contexts this whakataukī is appropriate for.

2. He tangata: In an example from former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern we hear: “He aha te mea nui o te ao? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata”; “what is the most important thing in the world, it is people, it is people, it is people”. This is actually only one part of this kōrero, as we will explain soon, but this snippet is said often as it resonates across cultures, connecting with the significance of our shared humanity.

3. Hutia Te Rito – at the very heart: As mentioned, the full version of the kōrero above is actually a whakatauākī (note the extra “ā”) rather than a whakataukī, the difference being that with a whakatauākī, the person who first created that proverb is known. Whereas for a whakataukī, the author is not known. A descendant of Meri Ngāroto refers to a fuller version of her whakatauākī: “Hutia te rito o te harakeke, kei whea te kōmako e kō, Kī mai ki ahau, He aha te mea nui o te ao, Māku e kī atu, he tangata, he tangata, he tangata”, which may be translated to: “If the heart of the harakeke (flax) was removed, Where then would the bellbird sing?” If I was asked: What is the most important thing in the world? I would say: “It is people, it is people, it is people.”

Harata Brown explains the full version of Meri’s profound words speaks to nurturing, peace, and settling feuds.

4. On the value of education: Te Kete Ngātaierua, a Ngāti Haua prophet and master carver, authored another insightful whakatauākī: “Ko te manu e kai ana i te miro, nōna te ngahere, Ko te manu e kai ana i te mātauranga, nōna te ao.”

This proverb says a bird that feasts on the miro berry gains the forest as their domain, but a bird that feasts on education gains access to the entire world.

5. Whāia Te Iti Kahurangi: Our final whakataukī encourages us to “Whāia te iti Kahurangi, ki te tuohu koe, anō he maunga teitei” – Seek out your heart’s desire, and if you have to relent, let it be to a lofty mountain. This metaphorical wisdom urges us to aim high, pursue our goals persistently, and face obstacles like a lofty mountain.

These whakataukī carry depth of cultural understanding, values, wisdom, and guidance. They provide glimpses into the rich tapestry of Māori culture and offer memorable references to inspire us when needed. Thank you for joining me in this exploration of whakataukī today. Mauri ora!

Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) is a te reo champion, broadcaster, author and public speaker. She is a breakfast host on NZME’s Flava radio station.

