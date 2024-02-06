Combining their love of golf and rugby league are Whangārei Māori golfers Tom Niha (left), Will Noa, Wayne Anderson, Mark Thorne, Myles Ferris, and Simon Bennett, who are part of the Tu Rangatira team within the Northland Golf Club. Picture / Supplied

Combining their love of golf and rugby league are Whangārei Māori golfers Tom Niha (left), Will Noa, Wayne Anderson, Mark Thorne, Myles Ferris, and Simon Bennett, who are part of the Tu Rangatira team within the Northland Golf Club. Picture / Supplied

Two sporting codes united on the golf course last week to raise more than $17,000 for Northland’s young rugby league players.

More than 110 golfers took to the inviting fairways and greens of The Pines Golf Club in Whangārei. Golfing teams came from as far away as Auckland to compete in the tournament, where they joined groups from Northland golf clubs out of Whangārei, Hikurangi, Ngunguru, Waitangi, Waipū, and Mangawhai, along with a healthy representation from home club members at The Pines.

Also among the playing fraternity were several former New Zealand and Samoan rugby league international representatives — including Duane Mann, Gary Prohm, Jerry Seuseu, and Ali Lauiti’iti. Funds raised from the golf will be utilised by Rugby League Northland’s youth teams, boys and girls, travelling to national tournaments throughout New Zealand.

League legends Anthony Gelling and Jerry Seuseu were among the former Kiwis and Warriors players who made some big shots at the golf tournament. Photo / Supplied

The Legends of League golf tournament was run under a three-player Ambrose team format, and was won by the Whangārei team Rangikorero Roaders comprising David McDonald, Thomas McDonald, and Matt Dennis.

Event organiser and North Golf Association development officer Dave Mullan said the Legends of League golf event showcased how different sporting codes could work together – under the auspices of the Northland Sports Coalition – not only keeping the population fit, but also enabling participants to enjoy social engagement through sports.

“We’ve had multiple charity fundraising events at The Pines over the years, which combined have attracted thousands of players, and it was highly encouraging to see dozens of ‘new faces’ playing in the Legends of League tournament … golfers who have united their love of two sports all for a very worthy cause under a charitable umbrella doing good for the community,” Mullan said.

A charity auction at the event, conducted by the highly entertaining Louis McDonald of Eves Real Estate, had money rolling in from an enthusiastic crowd bidding on such highly collectable rugby league sporting memorabilia as:

a signed Kiwis jersey that sold for $1,300;

a signed Warriors jersey that sold for $750; and

a signed Paramatta Eels jersey that went for $400.

Plus a pair of boots worn and signed by Kiwis and Penrith Panthers hard-man James Fisher Harris that sold for $500.



