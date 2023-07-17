The University of Waikato just opened "The Pa", a hub for all students. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The University of Waikato has celebrated the opening of its new student hub, The Pā, which is set to be the year-round home of campus life.

The $85 million project began in 2019 and is the most significant capital development in the university’s 59-year history, the University of Waikato says.

University of Waikato vice-chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says the development’s name “The Pa” is a reference to the integrated and connected facilities within the complex.

“It is a symbol of the aspirations of the university that honours our history and our commitment to a campus experience that delivers functionality, social interaction, hospitality, and culture,” says Quigley.”

The university says it’s meant to be a safe haven for all students following the theme māu, māku, mā tātou katoa - for you, for me, for all of us.

At the heart of The Pā is a student hub featuring social and learning spaces, a large stage to cater for university and community events including graduation, a food court, and a dedicated space for tauira Māori.

The opening ceremony of the University of Waikato's new student hub "The Pa" was led by the Kingitanga. Photo / Erica Sinclair

The university’s original building called A Block has also been fully renovated and integrated into The Pā.

A Block has a history of being a stronghold for Māori studies and te reo Māori is honoured with the return of Te Pua Wānanga ki te Ao, the Faculty of Māori and Indigenous Studies into the new space.

The complex also includes a new lift tower to improve connectivity and mobility in the heart of the campus and wayfinding across its 65ha grounds.

Quigley says The Pā was unique in concept, functionality and architectural design and the processes have been guided by a specially formed Tikanga Advisory Group.

“There is nothing else like it nationally or internationally.”

Developed by commercial projects contractor Hawkins and designed by architectural firms Jasmax, Architectus, and DesignTribe, the 7000sq m building showcases structural timber in the form of engineered wooden glulam beams.

“The beams are the largest in the country and are made with timber from sustainably harvested plantation forests. They give The Pā its unique shape, framing its roofline, or whakaruruhau,” Quigley says.

The $85 million development began in 2019. Photo / Lance Chapman

“We have developed a cultural narrative that links The Pā to the history and heritage of the site and to the long-standing connections with the Kīngitanga, Waikato-Tainui and iwi communities throughout the university’s extended catchment.

“It is something we are incredibly proud of and we look forward to activating the space as a new learning environment for the university.”

The Pa was opened by Kīngi Tūheitia last Monday. The official ceremony was guided by leaders of the Kīngitanga and Waikato-Tainui, and attended by university students and staff, and representatives from iwi, community, and business organisations.