Jamie McCaskill (left) and Cameron Clayton star in the world premiere of comedy-drama Two Guitars.

Get ready to be captivated by the enchanting rhythms of Two Guitars, the latest play by Jamie McCaskill (Ngāti Tamaterā).

Two Guitars combines the best of live music and live theatre to tell the tale of Billy and Te Pou, two aspiring Māori musicians with vastly different backgrounds.

After collaborating to win a national talent show, the duo must decide what to do with their newfound fame; their harmonious singing and guitar-playing contrasts with their divergent viewpoints on how to represent Māori musicians in the modern world.

Filled with laughter and touching moments, Two Guitars delves into the lives of a new generation of Māori, who navigate a world trying to wrestle with what it means to be a Māori artist separated from tikanga Māori.

As Billy and Te Pou tread the delicate balance between their roots and contemporary aspirations, they are faced with the complexities of cultural identity, generational struggle and the rich tapestry of Māori heritage.

McCaskill, who is pulling double duty writing and acting, will be well known to Palmy audiences being a member of the Māori Sidesteps.

He wanted to “write about the people who have missed out on the kōhanga reo and the kaupapa”, in particular the lost generation of Māori who were discouraged from speaking te reo by their schools and communities.

McCaskill believes contemporary Māori who are separated from tikanga Māori are stigmatised. “Are you as valid in te ao Māori if you don’t speak te reo Māori?”

McCaskill will be joined by Cameron Clayton (Ngāti Porou, Whangai) as Billy.

“I relate to this so much to this,” Clayton says.

“I’ve always been told that I am Māori and not felt it. This is the most Māori thing I have ever done - much like Billy.”

Palmerston North-born Carrie Green (Ngāti Porou/Kāi Tahu) is the director.

Green was drawn to the piece as “this is one of those few scripts that aren’t set in a Māori-Pākehā world, it’s a Māori-Māori world and is about the conversations we have with ourselves. I don’t know anyone who has made work like this.”

The Details

What: Two Guitars

When: September 30 to October 14

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: centrepoint.co.nz or the box office