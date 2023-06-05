Whānau Ora Award winners senior nurse Kim Wi (left) and Waipareira clinical director Ngaire Harris. Photo / Supplied

Two long-standing senior staff were surprised this morning with the highest accolade for their services to the community during Covid at the annual Te Whānau o Waipareira breakfast.

Waipareira clinical governance director Ngaire Harris and Wai Puna nurse Kim Wi were presented with the illustrious Whānau Ora Award by CE John Tamihere, in front of the board and workmates.

“Their tireless work on the front line especially over the pandemic clearly displayed all the love they have for our people. I want to acknowledge the generations of whānau around them for the sacrifices they made to allow Ngaire and Kimi to give all the time they have to our whānau and our communities. I want to acknowledge both of you outstanding wahine,” Tamihere said.

Wi is the first Tamariki Ora nurse at Te Whānau o Waipareira who works on the frontline every day, and this morning she was speechless.

“I’m not often lost for words. Thank you for allowing me to do what I do, for kicking my backside from time to time, thank you to my whānau who do hard mahi in the health sector, this is for them”.

Wi and Harris first met when they were both nurses at National Women’s Hospital and Harris is the second of many generations in her whānau to work at Waipareira.

“My namesake Aunty Ngaire [Te Hira] was a staunch advocate for whānau at Waipareira for many years, so it felt very natural to follow her lead. Both my daughter and my moko have served our neighbourhoods for Waipareira, that itself is an honour for me”.

Guest speaker and former Te Whānau o Waipareira board member, Clint Rickards, delivered a presentation about public servants and Treaty settlements. Rickards recently graduated with his PhD from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiarangi.