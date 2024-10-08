“As long as fireworks remain available to the public, we have no option but to restrict access to the maunga to prevent destructive fires and the extensive damage they cause,” he said.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority governs 14 volcanic cones in the Auckland area. Photo / Richard Robinson

The blazes in the past caused extensive damage to native vegetation, wildlife habitat and tapu sites.

The 2019 blaze on Maungarei destroyed more than 20ha of bush and scrub.

Just a few suburbs over, a separate fire broke out in the crater of Maungawhau.

Last November, a suspicious fire broke out on Te Pane o Mataoho/Te Ara Pueru and firefighters reported seeing people leaving the mountain peak while the fire crew were fighting the blaze.

The mountain was also set ablaze in December 2019, which burnt some pōhutukawa trees and took two days to be extinguished and led to a thick layer of smoke across the region.

Majurey said the closures were needed because Tūpuna Maunga were of immense cultural, historical and spiritual importance.

“And, we have a duty to protect them.

“The continued threat posed by fireworks is serious, and these closures significantly reduce the risk of fire-related damage during Guy Fawkes.”

Maungakiekie (One Tree Hill), Maungarei (Mt Wellington), Maungawhau (Mt Eden), Maungauika (North Head), Ōwairaka/Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura (Mt Albert), Ōhinerau (Mt Hobson), Ōhuiarangi (Pigeon Mountain), Ōtāhuhu (Mt Richmond), Pukewīwī/Puketāpapa (Mt Roskill), Te Kōpuke/Tītīkōpuke (Mt St John), Takarunga (Mt Victoria), Te Pane o Mataaho/Te Ara Pueru (Māngere Mountain), Te Tātua a Riukiuta (Big King) and Matukutūruru (Wiri Mountain) will all be closed.

Security teams will patrol the maunga throughout the closure period and signage will be visible to remind the public of restrictions.

Security will also remain after the closure, from November 6-10.

“The authority, alongside Auckland Council, the SPCA, and numerous other organisations across the country, will keep pressing the government to tighten restrictions on the public sale of fireworks.

“It’s crucial that fireworks are only used in controlled environments, allowing people to enjoy them safely through organised public displays, while reducing the risk to people, property and our sacred maunga.”

Majurey said they would continue to urge the government to ban public sales of fireworks.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.