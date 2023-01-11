Moana Marsden, who was described as a much-loved mother, sister, daughter, auntie, niece, cousin and friend.

Moana Marsden, who was described as a much-loved mother, sister, daughter, auntie, niece, cousin and friend.

Friends and family are posting tributes to a Whangārei woman on social media as police continue to treat her death as unexplained.

Moana Marsden, 41, was found dead in a bush near Amy Kate St in Tikipunga on Sunday morning, almost a month after she was reported missing.

Police confirmed to the Northern Advocate a body had been found on Sunday. They confirmed her identity late on Tuesday after a number of people had already posted on social media about Marsden’s death.

She was last seen on December 12 at her home in Tikipunga. Police said in a media release shortly before Christmas they were concerned for her welfare.

A friend of Marsden’s, who did not want to be named, told the Advocate Marsden was “a very generous, beautiful soul and I will miss her dearly”.

Other friends and family shared tributes on social media.

One friend posted, “Rest in peace my girl. I love you. Me and you shared so many good times together. I’ll never forget you”.

Another said, “I will always have memories of you taking care of us when we was kids in Tiki... may you rest in paradise sis.”

Her family posted that Marsden was a much-loved mother, sister, daughter, auntie, niece, cousin and friend to many.

“There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are right now,” they said.

“We thank you all for your prayers and loving thoughts at this time.”

A tangihanga is being held at Haven Falls Poutama Tangihanga Funeral Home. Details of her burial are yet to be announced.

Police are still interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or heard from Marsden in the last month.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, and police said anyone who saw or spoke to Marsden should get in touch with them via 105 or online, referencing file number 230108/8227.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.