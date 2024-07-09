Foodstuff's general manager of retail and property Lindsay Rowles with Four Square Tokomaru Bay store manager Queenie Pohoiwi and owner-operator Mike Turney after receiving the Team of the Year award at the Four Square "Charlies" awards in Auckland.
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
Tokomaru Bay Four Square’s efforts in dealing with the fallout of Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather events has been recognised with the Team of the Year honours at this year’s Four Square “Charlies” awards held in Auckland.
The Tokomaru Bay community was cut off from the rest of the North Island when Cyclone Gabrielle hammered Tairāwhiti last year.
Since then, whenever it rains, there is concern from the community about what impact it will have.
Isolation raises the issue of getting food and other supplies, but Four Square Tokomaru Bay has responded to this by working hard to make more products available and being able to serve the community even if telecommunications and power are lost and roads get closed.