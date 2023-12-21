Ria Hall and Troy King in the studio recording new Waiata "Toitū Te Tiriti".

Prominent Māori musos Ria Hall, Troy Kingi and Te Kuru Dewes have teamed up for a new waiata that challenges the Government’s controversial new laws regarding Māori rights and the Treaty of Waitangi.

He waiata hou nā Ria Hall (Tauranga Moana, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Apanui) rātau ko Troy Kingi (Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa), ko Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes (Ngāti Porou, Te Arawa) e urupare atu ana ki tā te Kāwanatanga i kītaurangi ai ka wetewetehia e rātau ngā tikanga o Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The new waiata by Ria Hall, Troy Kingi, and Te Kuru Dewes is a direct response to the Government’s promise to put forward a bill to rewrite the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

After the coalition agreement between the National Party, Act and New Zealand First pledged to introduce a Treaty Principles Bill, Māori nationwide adopted the catchphrase “Toitū Te Tiriti.”

On the campaign trail, Act leader David Seymour promised to end co-governance and “division by race” by holding a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi.

More than 180 years after Māori leaders signed the Treaty, their descendants worry about the potential threat to their rights under the agreement.

Hall cements her place in Aotearoa music with a powerful Māori resilience waiata, while Troy Kingi gives the political anthem a grassroots feel.

“It was a timely reminder that education in this space is needed now more than ever,” Hall said.

“This waiata acts as a source of strength and unity at a time when our identity is being pulled into question.”

“It urges Māori and non-Māori to come together under the auspices of Te Tiriti o Waitangi to galvanise us for a common cause.”

The song, written and performed entirely in Te Reo Māori, Aotearoa’s indigenous language, calls on all Māori and Tangata Tiriti (non-Māori) to unite in the spirit of kotahitanga to defend Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Emotions ran high for Hall in their songwriting session, both in the vocalisation of the words and after hearing what they had achieved.

The trio believe Te Tiriti o Waitangi predates this one-term Government and will remain a foundation for democracy and Tangata Whenua rights long after its agents leave office.

Hall says: “It’s surreal and absolutely necessary given our current political climate.”

Mātanga reo and 3x Silver Scrolls-nominated songwriter Te Kuru Dewes adds his unique craft of kupu for this highly anticipated release.

The track will be released under the name “Kurawai”, featuring Ria Hall, Troy Kingi, and Te Kuru Dewes.

Dewes says: “History will not look kindly upon the names of these party leaders and their party members.”

“This waiata is a natural response to one of the most pressing local sociopolitical issues of our time.”

“Around the country and the world, people are shocked at what this Government is doing.”

The waiata will be available on streaming platforms today, Friday, December 22, 2023.

“We want our people to keep representing their Māoritanga, to capture the power and potential of our culture and everything it has to offer Aotearoa and the world.”