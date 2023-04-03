A new TVNZ series is being produced with Community advocate Dave Letele entitled Heavyweight. Photo / Supplied

When Today FM abruptly had the plug pulled on the station, among the casualties was community advocate Dave Letele, who had a Friday 9pm-12am weekly radio show.

Like other Today FM shows, the Buttabean Today FM radio show was doing okay in a hotly contested Auckland radio market.

The termination of Today FM may have closed the door on Letele’s radio programme but it opened another opportunity at TVNZ.

Today FM staff leave the MediaWorks building after the station was taken off-air last week amid a proposal to shut the station down. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

TVNZ have commissioned a three-part series in which Letele will tell the community stories that affect the people his BBM charity help.

“This started when I was interviewed as part of Paddy Gower’s pieces,’ Letele said.

“I started thinking ‘why are we having others telling our stories’ and that’s how the idea for a series started.”

Letele will over the next few months be shadowed by a camera crew filming Heavyweight with Dave Letele.

The three-part TVNZ series to screen later this year features Letele talking about his own tough upbringing and interviews with a number of “interesting Kiwis.

“I can’t say too much about the show, but I will dig into the issues that affect our communities,” Letele told the Herald.

“People know my story but to hear similar stories from people I respect in the community was very emotional.

“I found it pretty cathartic actually - I didn’t expect to be quite as affected as I was by sitting down with people but I have been incredibly moved by the stories that have been shared with me. There has been a lot of trust shown there - and I’m privileged to bring these stories to air.

“I want this shine a spotlight on stories that might not otherwise be told.

Letele is a much sought-after motivational speaker but feels more comfortable in the community doing the mahi.

“Through sharing, I hope we can make change”

The first episode, directed by Ant Farac and Tuki Laumea, is expected to air on TVNZ later this year.