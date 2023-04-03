When Today FM abruptly had the plug pulled on the station, among the casualties was community advocate Dave Letele, who had a Friday 9pm-12am weekly radio show.
Like other Today FM shows, the Buttabean Today FM radio show was doing okay in a hotly contested Auckland radio market.
The termination of Today FM may have closed the door on Letele’s radio programme but it opened another opportunity at TVNZ.
TVNZ have commissioned a three-part series in which Letele will tell the community stories that affect the people his BBM charity help.
“This started when I was interviewed as part of Paddy Gower’s pieces,’ Letele said.
“I started thinking ‘why are we having others telling our stories’ and that’s how the idea for a series started.”
Letele will over the next few months be shadowed by a camera crew filming Heavyweight with Dave Letele.
The three-part TVNZ series to screen later this year features Letele talking about his own tough upbringing and interviews with a number of “interesting Kiwis.
“I can’t say too much about the show, but I will dig into the issues that affect our communities,” Letele told the Herald.
“People know my story but to hear similar stories from people I respect in the community was very emotional.
Read More
- Today FM closure: No redundancy pay for several contracted ...
- Inside the fall of Today FM: Why MediaWorks really ...
- Today FM off-air: Radio host Wilhelmina Shrimpton tells ...
- Today FM host Rachel Smalley laments MediaWorks board ...
- Today FM off-air: Steve Braunias - The Secret Broadcast ...
- MediaWorks’ Today FM radio boss Dallas Gurney quits ...
“I found it pretty cathartic actually - I didn’t expect to be quite as affected as I was by sitting down with people but I have been incredibly moved by the stories that have been shared with me. There has been a lot of trust shown there - and I’m privileged to bring these stories to air.
“I want this shine a spotlight on stories that might not otherwise be told.
Letele is a much sought-after motivational speaker but feels more comfortable in the community doing the mahi.
“Through sharing, I hope we can make change”
The first episode, directed by Ant Farac and Tuki Laumea, is expected to air on TVNZ later this year.