St Stephen's Māori Boys School. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Originally published by Māori Television

The St Stephen’s Old Boys Association is challenging Kelvin Davis’ seeming reluctance to approve its application to reopen the school.

St Stephen’s Māori Boys School in Bombay was closed 23 years ago but renovation work is now under way for its reopening in February next year, headed by husband-and-wife educationists Nathan Durie and Yvette McCausland-Durie.

But in an open letter to Māori Education Minister Kelvin Davis, dated September 25, the chairman of the association and Tīpene old boy Joe Harawira claims Davis has been “evasive, cryptic and confusing” in his dealings about the application, which was made almost two years ago.

If the bid is accepted, Tīpene will be eligible for government funding. But Harawira says Māori parents will now be required to pay more due to Davis’ “inaction”.

Harawira contends information requested by the minister and his officials has been provided but there has been no follow-through, and meetings have been cancelled without valid reasons.

A frustrated Harawira states in the letter: “Our past attempts to contact you have also been fruitless, and to be honest, pointless … Māori deserve better than this.”

Harawira published his letter to Davis on social media as a formal record of the association’s efforts, and to inform supporters about the hold-up to reopen Tīpene.

Davis has been asked for comment.