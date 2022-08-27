Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa with Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber. Photo / Supplied

On August 1 and 2, I along with former NKII chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana, were invited to accompany Prime Minister Jacinda Adern and her delegation (including MPs from every political party and Samoan community leaders) on a short trip to Samoa to commemorate 60 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between New Zealand and Samoa.

This was a very important occasion for both countries as it reaffirmed our mutual commitment to building a stronger future together.

Ngāti Kahungunu had recently hosted Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa here in Hastings back on June 16, so it was great to visit her at her tūrangawaewae (place of standing).

Although it was only two days and a night, it was jam-packed with a host of official engagements, the first of which was an Ava Ceremony at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum (named after the famous writer), followed by official speeches by the respective prime ministers.

Both addresses were very respectful and acknowledged the contributions both countries had made since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship 60 years ago.

They also acknowledged the importance of that partnership moving forward, especially in the areas of economic development, health and education. There is much that can be achieved by working together so this was a great step in the right direction.

One of the things I did notice while in Samoa was the large number of top of the line utes and SUVs.

I was told that many of the whānau working in NZ purchase them direct from Japan and import them onto the island. It's a sign that there is wealth coming back to Samoa which is great to see, much of which is derived here in Hawke's Bay.

There are challenges, however, especially for local business. Covid had dealt a death blow to many small businesses that rely on tourism spending.

However, there is much work happening to turn this around. On day two, we spent a couple of hours at the Samoan Business Hub where local products and services were on show.

It was awesome.

There are clearly opportunities to look at trade and business relationships between Ngāti Kahungunu and Samoa.

We already have a common whakapapa thread around the Takitimu waka, now we can look to take that relationship to another level.

One of the businesses on show was Ola Pacifica which sends Samoan cocoa to Hastings where our tuahine Alofagia 'Nia' Isara-Belcher (CEO) turns it into the best chocolate on offer.

It was great to make these local connections along with the fact that Ngahiwi's home village was not far from where we were staying.

Already we are planning how we can organise a trade delegation to return with a particular interest in horticulture, agriculture and natural remedies.

A big mihi to our hosts, Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē and her officials, for the awesome manaaki and we look forward to our future mahi together. Faafetae Lava.

Bayden Barber is Ngāti Kahungunu chairman