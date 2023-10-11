On Saturday night a single mother in Wainuiōmata claimed the staggering jackpot of $24.25m. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Saturday night a single mother in Wainuiōmata claimed the staggering jackpot of $24.25m. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A poor Wellington suburb has struck it big with the latest Powerball winner.

On Saturday night a single mother in Wainuiōmata claimed the staggering jackpot of $24.25 million, a life-changing sum for a community grappling with significant social deprivation.

To put that into perspective, that’s the total value of 40 homes in Wainuiōmata.

Hutt City councillor Kerry Brown says it’s a fantastic result for Wainuiōmata but there is more than meets the eye for the area.

“There’s a huge level of excitement that the Powerball’s been won in Wainuiōmata. We are such a close community.

“We’ve had proportionately the biggest growth in housing and we are partnering with iwi to do social housing as well. So we really want to keep a focus on Wainuiōmata being for all whānau.”

Unemployment has steadily dropped in the region. Ten years ago, the rate was 7.9 per cent but in 2022, that dropped to just 2.2 per cent.

Many public places have been reinvigorated in the area and, with resources being put into developing houses, Wainuiōmata is on the up, councillor Gabel Tupou says.

“There’s a strong Māori and Pacific community in Wainuiōmata. About 35 per cent of our population is made up of Māori and Pacific demographics. So there is a strong sense of belonging in terms of our Māori and Pacific communities.”

“Wainuiōmata is on the uplift, and it is an attractive place to live, work, and play.”