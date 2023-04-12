Sir Howard Morrison inside Tamatekapua. Photo / Alan Gibson

Singer Frankie Stevens has revealed the origins of the slang Kiwi words chur and doy originated with Sir Howard Morrison and his Māori mates of his quartet.

Last month, the Oxford Dictionary added a batch of 47 New Zealand English words and phrases including expressions such as after-ball (a noun referring to an event, especially a party, that takes place after a ball), chur (an interjection similar to ‘cheers!’, used colloquially to express good wishes on meeting or departing), and Kiwiness (a noun signifying the quality or fact of being from New Zealand and to characteristics regarded as typical of New Zealand or New Zealanders).

Most of the words in the update are Māori – or te reo – one of New Zealand’s official languages. The Māori renaissance that began in the 1970s has moved Māori language and culture to the centre of national life in New Zealand.

Stevens said Morrison’s wit and humour were behind the “chur doy” - “say what” phrases in the 60s.

He said Morrison and his mates were fascinated by a Jon Zealando, a magician/ventriloquist travelling with group and his ability to speak without moving his lips when working with his metal robot puppet.

“Chur started through Howard and his quartet and came about by the the ventriloquist who struggled to say Boys with his mouth shut and instead it sounded like Doys,” Stevens said.

“The mad cap comedic abilities of Howard and the Boys - the Doys - turned it into that. Chur doy - hey boys.”

B and M are the two are said to be the toughest letters that cannot be pronounced clearly without the ventriloquist’s lips moving.

Stevens said Morrison also spread the word of chur and doy when visited schools and students picked up on it.

Māori entertainer Frankie Stevens. Photo / Supplied

“One bit of their slang which hasn’t taken off was Twer - which is slang for her. Twer and doy (girl and boy).”

Chur has over the past two decades replaced another favourite “choice”.

Stevens said chur can be used in various situations.

Māori musicians were quick to use the slang to converse with each other in a language few could follow.

“It can be anything. Chur can be hello, it can be good bye depending on the kind of inflictions you put on it. It’s like hello or HELLO.

“The Māori musos had their own language so chur chur was see you later and chur was used as a descriptive without getting into a conversation.

“It has become part of New Zealand and now world culture. Chur is used around the world and reminds me of the Kiwi raised eye brows.

“You know if you are overseas and see someone who looks like a Māori or Kiwi you raise your eye brows to make a connection.”

