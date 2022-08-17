Māori King Tuheitia. Photo / Facebook

Huihuia mai ngaa tai rurutu roimata o te motu, he waipuke tatangi noo te rua tau. E koro maa, e ruhi maa, e tai maa, e hine maa, kua maapuna te rere o te aroha ki ngaa marae kaainga puta noa i te motu.

Teenei anoo te tangi apakura atu ki a Tumuaki Anaru Tamihana kua riro i roto i ngaa marama tata ake nei. Whoatu koutou ki te nui o te poo, ki te maarire o te poo, ki te poo i oti atu ai.

E te iwi, e te motu, taatou te hunga ora – haere mai, haere mai, haere mai raa!

Ka koa te ngaakau ki te kite i a koutou kei ngaa mana, kei ngaa reo o te motu. Kua rua tau taatou e noho ana ki te kaainga, kiihai i tuu te Koroneihana aa-tinana nei. Ahakoa

te poouri o te ngaakau i peeraa rawa naa runga i te whakaaro kei tiaki taatou i a taatou.

It is good to see you all in person and not on a television screen. Welcome to Koroneihana! If this is your first time at Koroneihana or you are returning again, you are welcome here – nau mai raa.

As we gather, we called to mind our loved ones who have passed on. We mourn the loss of many great leaders of Te Iwi Maaori.

One of the tikanga of Koroneihana is our kawemate. This provides the tuaapapa for our kaupapa and keeps the traditions of our ancestors alive and relevant.

Tikanga shapes our lives and influences what we do. As Maaori we live by our tikanga and Koroneihana is guided by many tikanga that ensure our safety. This Koroneihana we still have increased precautions to protect and uplift our collective hauora. It is important that we all maintain these tikanga that are here to ensure we thrive and enjoy the days ahead.

Enjoy these days and everything they have to offer.

Koroneihana is a wide-ranging event with different things happening all over the marae. This year is a little restricted as we return to full operation, but there is still a lot to enjoy.

Take the time to see everything on offer.

This kaupapa is about the Kiingitanga, all its iwi and hapuu celebrating together our Mana Motuhake.

This is a time of reflection, celebration, and preparation. We reflect on the past,

celebrate the present and prepare for our future.

E ngaa iwi o te motu, whakatau mai raa ki te Koroneihana.

Maa te Atua taatou e manaaki.

Paimaarire

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII