The Game of Hope is a collaboration between I Am Hope, Paw Justice, and The Warriors Community Foundation, and is a crowdless fundraising event.

Christmas is a joyous time for family, gift giving and receiving, laughter, and celebration. However, it is not always happy for the most vulnerable, who require hope.

Three charities have teamed up to give thousands of Kiwi youth and homeless animals hope this holiday season.

I Am Hope founder Mike King: "They need hope — hope that help is on the way, hope that someone cares.”

“Christmas should be a time of joy, but many of our young people struggle with mental health challenges.”

“We refuse to let them suffer in silence when there’s support available. The Game of Hope is a unique fundraiser to show them we see them and care,” says I Am Hope founder Mike King.

The event, deliberately organised to have no physical attendees, ensures that.

According to Paw Justice co-founder Shaghan Campbell, animal shelters are overwhelmed and struggling to feed the animals they house.

The demand for food, medical care, and shelter is increasing, and through this collaboration, they hope to shed light on the issues.

“We need to provide hope to our furry friends in need, who suffer in silence year round,” says Paw Justice co-founder Shaughan Campbell.

All proceeds go directly to the three charities, enabling them to address the urgent needs of youth counselling, community programmes, and animal welfare efforts throughout Aotearoa.

This interactive feature empowers supporters by showing how their donations will directly benefit the cause, making giving more meaningful and personal this holiday season.

It is an opportunity to make a significant difference by assisting struggling youth and homeless animals throughout New Zealand.

“We’re reaching out to Kiwis to fill up the virtual Go Media Stadium this holiday season looking to make a meaningful difference. Consider being a part of Game of Hope by gifting tickets to your valued clients and staff,” says King.

“We would like to express our immense gratitude for the unwavering support from Ticketmaster, Go Media, the Warriors Foundation, and Auckland Stadiums.”

“Their generosity and invaluable technical expertise enable us to reach further and provide essential assistance to our youth and animals in need across the nation,” says King

The Game of Hope, a crowdless event, is set for Thursday, December 21 at the Go Media Auckland stadium.



